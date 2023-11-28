Goshen menorah lighting to take place Dec. 7

The greater Goshen community is invited to come out to the Village Green in Goshen on December 7, the first night of Chanukah, to be a part of the annual menorah lighting ceremony. This will also be an opportunity for community members to stand together in a show of solidarity against antisemitism.

In addition, the menorah lighting will feature a “grand gelt drop,” in which thousands of coins will be dropped from a fire truck for kids and families to enjoy. Area politicians will be participating as well.

“Your presence sends a message of support and love between fellow man in a time that is needed,” said Rabbi Meir Borenstein with the Chabad of Orange County. “All are invited.”

The menorah lighting is slated to take place at 6 p.m. Treats such as hot cocoa, doughnuts, and hot potato latkehs will be available for all. Plus, there will be a Chanukah village walk for children before the menorah lighting, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. The children will begin at the Goshen mailroom where they can pick up a map and a bag to visit stores on Main Street for Chanukah gifts and crafts.

For questions, volunteer opportunities or sponsorships for this event, contact Rabbi Meir Borenstein at Chabadoc@gmail.com.