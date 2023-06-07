Goshen. McKenzie R. Richner becomes the third area woman to earn Eagle Scout honors

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, McKenzie R. Richner of Scout Troop 62 held her Eagle Scout Court of Honor. She is only the third woman in the Hudson Valley to receive the honor.

Richner, 18, joined Troop 62 in June of 2019 as a Scout, before advancing her rank to Tenderfoot by October 2019. In 2020 she advanced to Second Class, and First Class, and in 2021 she advanced to Star, then Life, before achieving Eagle ranking on July 13, 2022.

To achieve Eagle Scout, Richner completed 23 Merit Badges, community service, and more. She was a Scouts of America Counselor and engaged in Memorial/Veterans days services.

As a student, she participated in extracurricular activities such as volunteering with the Florida Community Food Pantry and joining the Florida Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter.

For her Eagle Scout Project, Richner redesigned and replaced the worn-out sign for the main entrance to the Monroe Chester Sportsmen Club, where she was Youth President for five years. Working with the club board and a sign company, she redesigned the club’s emblem, financing the project by collecting bottles and cans, as well as donations from local businesses.

With the help of friends, family, club members and scouts, she removed the existing sign and surrounding landscaping and added exchange for new flowers, solar lighting, and the newly designed, weatherproof sign.

Fellow scouts, family, friends, firefighters, police, Warwick council members, and more were all in attendance to honor Richner for earning her Eagle Scout ranking.