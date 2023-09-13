Goshen Library Board recognizes union

At a special Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society trustees voted to recognize a union collective bargaining unit that was requested by library staff.

This followed a series of discussions between the library and union that were intended to define which employees would be eligible for union membership. About 30 people will be eligible.

The new bargaining unit is part of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), which represents both public and private workers in New York State.

“The Board of Trustees looks forward to continuing its duty to residents of the Goshen Central School District to provide quality services to library patrons in a fiscally responsible way through this new working relationship with an employee union,” Board President Meghan Boroden said in the joint press release announcing the agreement.

“We’re thankful for the steadfast community support through this process and thrilled to join the hundreds of CSEA-represented library workers in New York State,” said Kitty Ruberte-Smith on behalf of the Goshen Library Organizing Committee. “As a unionized library, we will use our voice on the job and a seat at the table to continue to make Goshen Library the best place possible for our coworkers and our community.”