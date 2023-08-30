Goshen. Illuminate Goshen 2023 Trotter Auction is underway

The 2023 Trotters are on display throughout the Village of Goshen.

The Trotters website is open and bids will be accepted only online until 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The Trotters will be on display at the Fall Festival on Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bidding closes at 3 p.m. and the winners can pick up their trotter and take it home that day.

All sales are final. The final sale price for each trotter will be split 50/50 between Illuminate Goshen and the artist from Goshen Art League or, if from as school, funds are donated to a charity organization of each school’s choosing.

Illuminate Goshen will use its portion of the sale to fund the 2023 Trotter Program.

You can find Illuminate Goshen on Facebook and Instragram. You also can reach the organization via email at goshenartleague@gmail.