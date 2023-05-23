Goshen. How plastic became a resting place at the library

Ever wonder what happens to the plastic film collected at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society? The short story: the composite outdoor bench on the library grounds via the Trex Community Challenge Program.

The library earned the outdoor bench by coordinating the collection, weighing, and drop off of more than 500 pounds of recyclable plastic film to Hannaford, the local drop-off location for the program.

Collecting the plastic film keeps thousands of pounds of waste out of landfills and helps Trex convert the recyclable plastic film into eco-friendly outdoor products.

The program allows non-profits and community organizations to earn up to two free benches. The library will earn its second bench in the coming weeks and is interested in keeping the project going by remaining as a collection site for efforts of other non-profits and community organizations that may want to earn benches.

Continued donations of plastic film are encouraged, as is taking some time to relax and enjoy the Library’s’ beautiful grounds while sitting on our new bench.

Non-profits and community groups interested in partnering with the library, can contact Kathleen Welshoff at kcw@goshenpubliclibrary. To learn more about how to register to earn benches as a partner of the library on this important sustainability project, call 845-294-6606, ext. 113.