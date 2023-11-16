Goshen Historic Track gifted $20k by Auxiliary

At the monthly meeting of the Board of Directors of Goshen Historic Track, the members of the Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track presented their annual donation. This year they were pleased to make a contribution of $20,000.

In an announcement, the board explained that this year $4,000 of this donation came from the first annual “Junk in the Trunk” community sale event. The remaining funds came from the March Madness Restaurant Raffle, as well as from the Grand Circuit Races - the Wheel of Chance, 50/50, and T-shirt and souvenir sales.

“Goshen Historic Track is the world’s oldest active harness racing track, as well as an Orange County icon,” the board said in its announcement. “The track’s board continues to be grateful to the auxiliary for its help in keeping the tradition of harness racing alive.”