Goshen Historic Track Auxiliary donates $23K

Each year for the past four decades, the Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track has raised money for this National Historic Landmark. Not only is this year no exception, but it is actually exceptional because this is the largest donation they have ever made: $23,000! The Auxiliary is comprised of 37 people who work all year round to raise money to donate back to the Track.

Each year fundraising begins with the March Madness Restaurant Raffle then quickly transitions into the Grand Circuit Races with the sale of logo merchandise and the Wheel of Chance. The final appeal of the year for the Auxiliary is Junk in the Trunk, a community-wide garage sale held on the track.

Co-presidents Donna Drybred and Eveline White recently presented the check to the Goshen Historic Track Board of Directors.