Goshen. Harness Racing Hall of Fame ceremony for new inductees

The annual Harness Racing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame at 7:15 p.m.

The newest class of Hall of Famers are Frank Antonacci, Per Eriksson and Lucien Fontaine, and Communicators Bob Roberts and Ken Warkentin.

Also being honored are the new members of the Living Horse Hall of Fame: Hannelore Hanover, McWicked, My Little Dragon, Road Bet and Yankee Glide.

Charlie Coleman, Dr. Gordon Gilbertson, Ira Malott, Margot Taylor, Edward Willis, Adios Scarlet and Exciting Speed will be inducted as Harness Racing Immortals.

The 2023 Museum Amateur Driving Champion is Charlie Longo. Bulldog Hanover will be honored with the Delvin & Mary Lib Miller 2022 Horse of the Year Perpetual Trophy, as Jim Brooks will receive the Pinnacle Award.

Other activities during Hall of Fame Weekend include:

· A memorial for Margareta Wallenius-Kleberg at the Harness Racing Museum in Haughton Hall from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on July 1. All are welcome to stop by to see the video, scrapbooks and memorabilia that celebrate the life of one of the greatest women in harness racing.

· The grand opening of the Museum’s newest exhibit featuring the Brooks-Kaloidis Children’s Collection at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

· On Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00, there is a Children’s Craft at the Fleming Barn, followed by the Hall of Fame Autograph session at 3:00.

Please consider attending the New York Sire Stakes reception Monday, July 3 at 4:00 p.m. in Haughton Hall. Grant recipients will be presented with oversized checks and food will be served.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen, New York is open 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and there is free admission for the weekend. Historic Track will be racing with a post time of 1:00 p.m., July 1-3.