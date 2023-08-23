Goshen. Harmony Hair Design invites you to a special Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Day

Harmony Hair Design, along with a volunteer from the Orange Sullivan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, invite you to Harmony Hair Salon, 224 W. Main St., Goshen on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event that supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Liz Heil, owner and manager of Harmony Hair Design, invites everyone to attend the Awareness Day to learn about the range of services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families in Orange County. These include support groups for caregivers and individuals living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, educational programs, social activities and more.

Early registration will be available for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Orange/Sullivan will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Benedict Farm Park. A fun morning is planned for all ages.

To explore the services offered by the Association or learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org/hudsonvalley or call 800.292.3900.