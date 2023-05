In observance of Memorial Day, relatives, friends and JROTC cadets placed flags near the graves of fallen military at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.

According to the County’s VSA, 832 Orange County residents have died serving our country in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the post-911 conflicts in Iraq, the Persian Gulf, and Afghanistan.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service to the United States.