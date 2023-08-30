Goshen. Girl Scouts paint the Goshen Intermediate School recess area with school colors

These photos and following message came from Girl Scout Troop Leader Lindsay Dobish:

My name is Lindsay Dobish. I am the Girl Scout troop leader of Troops 16.

Myself and Jen Marrotta and Heather Cruz got our Troop together with another Local Troop 146 and we went to Goshen Intermediate School and painted the Box Ball courts and hop scotch areas.

We added “out of bound” lines on the basketball courts and added a obstacle course, the tagging game “pickle,” and even painted permanent picture frames that kids can draw their art work in with chalk day after day.

It brightened up the recessed area and kids will have so much to do during their time outside at recess.

The girls used blue and red paint, of course: Goshen School colors.