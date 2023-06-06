Goshen. Games galore in the Library of Things

Looking for some summer fun to liven up a backyard barbeque or graduation party? The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society has you covered with its expanded Library of Things.

Goshen Public Library cardholders can check out items from the yard game collection, which includes outdoor games such as badminton/volleyball, bocce ball, corn hole, croquet, ladder ball, Kubb, pickleball, and Flickin’ Chicken.

Goshen’s Library of Things also includes puzzles and board games for an indoor family event or for vacation such as Aquarius, Ticket to Ride, Here to Stay, Llamas Unleased, Throw Throw Burrito, and The Works. We even have the old family classics like Parchessi.

The yard games check out for one week which gives you plenty of time to work on your skills or try out a game before purchasing it. Board games and puzzles check out for two weeks and are eligible for one additional week renewal if no other cardholder has placed a hold for the game or puzzle.

Try something new or bring some fun to your upcoming event with the Library of Things. It’s also a great reason to stop in the Library and get (or renew) your library card.

Call the Library to confirm availability or place a hold on a game for your upcoming event. For more information, check out the library website at: www.goshenpubliclibrary.org/ or call 845.294.6606 and select the Circulation Desk for more details.