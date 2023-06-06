Goshen. Fun in the sunshine state as high school seniors head to Disney

Following a Goshen High School tradition, 121 seniors celebrated the end of high school with a five-day class trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The trip ran from May 12 to 16.

The students were accompanied by 14 chaperones, including class advisors Dominique Meyers and Heidi Lawrence.

Support from Goshen Generosity Challenge funded trips for several students who otherwise would not have been able to attend. Local businesses Corey’s Pickles and Miss Chocolate offered students the opportunity to sell their products as a fundraiser to offset the cost of their trips.

- Anastasia Manouvelos