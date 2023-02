Vendor applications for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market are available.

Goshen Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Application fee is $150 by cash or check payable to Goshen Chamber of Commerce (memo: Farmers Market). All applications received after March 15 will be subject to a $30 late fee.

The Farmers’ Market will be open every Friday from May 19 through Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Orange County Government Center, 255 Main St. in Goshen. The market will operate rain or shine and vendors should plan to arrive early for setup according to rules listed on the application.

Download the application here:

goshennychamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-FARMERS-MARKET-APPLICATION.docx.pdf