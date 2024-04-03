Goshen earns top spots at regional Odyssey of the Mind competition

Goshen’s Odyssey of the Mind teams competed at the regional competition on March 2, emerging with first, second, and third place rankings.

In first place was the Losee Team from CJ Hooker Middle School, which won for Division 2, Problem 1 (Vehicle Problem). The team also won the Ranatra Fusca Award for exceptional creativity. The team included Celia Arteaga, William Arteaga, Gabriel Byers, Beatrix Collado, Ayooluwapo Folami, Penelope Losee and Jackson Thurtle, with coach Rachel Losee.

Four teams won second place. The Seligman Team, coached by Heidi and Brian Seligman, which had members from CJ Hooker and Goshen High School, placed second for Division 3, Problem 3. Team members included Nathan Hulse, Alexa Krabbe, Yujin Li, Ethan Tetzlaff, Katherine Thornell, and Carly Seligman. The Schmidt Team (CJH), coached by Kate Schmidt, won second place for Division 2, Problem 5. Team members included May Coppers Costantino, Brooke Florio, Sydney Huynh, Liesl McGuinness, Marissa Monteiro, and Scarlett Zambetti. The Bacchiocchi Team (CJH), coached by Linda Bacchiocchi, won second place for Division 2, Problem 2. Team members included Isabella Bacchiocchi, Aubrielle Boroden, Juliet Briones, Gavin Dobbs, Henry Lucas, and Christina Maldonado. And the Goshen Intermediate School’s Losee Team, also coached by Rachel Losee, won second place for Division 1, Problem 2. The team included Ara Folami, Rohan Fortugno-Harris, Dean Losee, Lillian Montemuro, Kaia Oum, Rose Santana, and Shaelynn Simpson.

Two teams won third place. The Kloorfain Team of the Intermediate School, coached by Cathy Kloorfain, won third place for Division 1, Problem 5. The team included Madison Degan-Dorengricchia, James Donnelly, Claire Heater, Abigail Hodge, Kaiden Jones, Gianna Kaur, and Ava Mejias. And lastly, the O’Reilly Team (CJH), coached by Sharon O’Reilly, won third place for Division 2, Problem 3 and included team members Sophia Acevedo, Mia Alicia, Marcos Briones, Emily Garbutt, Maxwell Itturiosl, and Gabrielle Stoklosa.

The CJH Losee Team will advance to the state finals in Syracuse on April 13. Three additional teams are also headed to the state finals after winning lottery slots: The Seligman, Losee (GIS), and Kloorfain teams.