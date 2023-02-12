Goshen. Deborah McBride Heppes is the new chief operating officer at Orange-Ulster BOCES

Deborah McBride Heppes has been promoted to chief operating officer at Orange-Ulster BOCES.

Heppes was formerly deputy superintendent. She replaces William Hecht, who retired at the end of December.

Heppes has worked in education in Orange County for the past 32 years, including the last 21 at OU BOCES.

“I’m inspired every single day to work with the amazing faculty and staff at Orange-Ulster BOCES,” Heppes said in the press release announcing her promotion.

The founder: Amy Bull Crist

One of Heppes’ goals is to ensure that all BOCES students know who BOCES founding superintendent Amy Bull Crist was.

“Amy Bull Crist gave us the foundation for all that we do today,” Heppes said. “Amy’s vision was that every decision we make should be the best decision for students, and it is my intent to continue her vision.”

Heppes is supported in her leadership role by newly appointed Deputy Superintendent Kerri B. Stroka and Assistant Superintendent Mark P. Coleman. Stroka and Coleman, also longtime BOCES administrators, were previously assistant superintendent and director of operations, respectively.

Orange-Ulster BOCES provides special education, vocational training and other shared services for 18 school districts in Orange and Ulster counties.