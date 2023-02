The New York Blood Center is sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St., from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place in the Community Room.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome if space permits. Please bring a donor ID card or identification with a name and photo.

To sign up, call 800-933-2566 or log onto https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/311027 to make an appointment;