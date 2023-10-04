Goshen children’s author, illustrator to sign new book detailing forest life

Author Jim Tarvin and illustrator Tessa Schaumburg will be signing their book, “Once There Was a Deep Forest,” on Saturday, October 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. at 22 West Main Street in Goshen. Formerly known as “The Goshen Mailroom” and prior to that “Linda’s,” this site has been the spot for many years for local authors to meet with residents who share a love of books.

In “Once There Was a Deep Forest” Tarvin tells the story of the life of a forest over an entire year. Schaumburg’s illustrations of various animals and birds and fish and insects — residents of the forest — accompany the story, bringing these residents to life for adults and children. Tarvin said even the adult readers will come away with a strong conviction that forests must be protected before it is too late.

The cycle of the seasons is displayed by showing what happens to the forest and its residents as a full year goes by. And at the end of the story, it does not say “The End,” but instead, says “Not the End. Go back to the beginning and begin the cycle again, just as the seasons do!”

Meet the author and illustrator at this exclusive event.