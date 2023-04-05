Goshen. Chester Mock Trial team makes the final four

The Mock Trial team from Chester UFSD competed in the semi finals on Saturday, March 25.

The team continued on to the final four for Orange County but were defeated in a tough competition, by the first placed seed, Washingtonville.

Team members include Ocean Chen, James-Ray Hernandez, Daniel Gonzalez, Alexander Mendola, David Gonzalez, Alexander Solimando, Tyson Reilly, David Trinh, Angelina Scagnelli, Kayla Jonas, and Arianna Doughty. The team is coached by attorney Melanie-Ann Delancey and teacher Sean Cunningham.