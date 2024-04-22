Goshen BOE approves $91,855,061 budget for 2024-25

At its April 17 meeting, the Goshen Central School District Board of Education voted to adopt a $91,855,061 proposed budget for the 2024-25 school year. Goshen Central School District residents will vote on the proposed spending plan on Tuesday, May 21, which is also the date of board of education seat elections.

According to the District, the proposal carries a 2% tax levy increase, which is below the district’s 5.5% tax levy cap, as determined by the state’s tax levy cap legislation, by more than 50%. A 2% tax levy increase would be $55,672,008 for the 2024-25 school year.

The school district said the proposed budget maintains all student programs and increases science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and art offerings. It would also support facilities operations and improvements.

Also, based on the results of a transportation audit that determined that the district has “an appropriate number of vehicles to support its routes,” the budget will see a decrease in transportation vehicle expenditures from the 2023-24 school year.

More details about the proposed budget for 2024-25 will be shared via the district website.