Goshen approves solar site expansion

At the April 11 Goshen Town Board meeting, a public hearing was held for 833 Pulaski Highway Goshen Solar on the project’s amendment for a special permit to increase a proposed 1.65-megawatt facility to a 2.5-megawatt facility. The project’s footprint will not expand and the total acreage of the property is 73.44 acres.

The previous application for 1.65 megawatts had received conditional site plan approval by the Planning board on October 19, 2023, and a negative SEQRA declaration had been issued. A representative of Pulaski Highway Goshen Solar said the site would include battery storage, which he explained is important for grid reliability. The board approved the amended permit.

Other business

The board called for a public hearing on May 9 to discuss Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2024, which is related to the replenishment of an escrow account to ensure enough money is available to pay for consultants as needed. The board also scheduled a public hearing on June 6 to consider Introductory Local Law 1 of 2024 concerning solid waste management facilities. The planning board is also having a public hearing on the law.

The board approved Introductory Local Law No. 11 of 2023 amending chapter 97 (“Zoning”) Section 10, Subsection C. The board accepted the resignation of Corey Johnston from the Ethics Board. Councilman Philip Canterino suggested the board accept it with a letter of appreciation. The board then appointed Bill Troy to replace Johnston on the Ethics Board.

Chris Healey, a town of Goshen resident, asked Councilman Richard Florio to recuse himself from solid waste votes because he works for Tam Enterprises. Supervisor Joseph Betro has already recused himself from such votes due to his business affiliations, Healey noted. Florio said he’ll speak to his lawyer.

An unnamed resident asked, “Are we ever going to update our master plan? I am really worried about our infrastructure.”

Supervisor Betro said the town is looking at a six-person comprehensive plan review board that will include one planning board member, one zoning board member, one town board member and three members of the public. Betro said town engineer Sean Hoffman doesn’t believe the town needs a full-blown review, which would cost $100,000. The last comprehensive plan was in 2004.