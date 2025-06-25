  1. Home
GOP primary for Orange County Legislature - District 2 results

District 2 contains voting districts 1 through 12 in the Town of Goshen and voting districts 11, 12, 13, 18 and 33, which is the Village of Florida and some in the surrounding Town of Warwick area.

| 25 Jun 2025 | 06:10
In a very tight contest, the County Legislator for District Republican primary between Amir D. Sadaghiani and Aaron F. Ubides may be decided by about a percentage point.

According to the numbers listed on the Orange County Board of Elections results page, Ubides leads by only seven votes, with 348 (50.51 percent) to Sadaghiani’s 341 (or 49.48 percent) with 100 percent of early voting and election day ballots were reported. Absentee and early mail ballots remain partially reported.

The results are considered unofficial until they have been certified by the Board of Elections.