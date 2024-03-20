GHS tech teacher named ‘Regional Teacher of the Year’

Goshen High School technology and industrial arts teacher Dillon Johnson, an educator who has been with the district for five years, has been awarded “Regional Teacher of the Year” by the New York State Technology and Engineering Educators Association (NYSTEEA).

Johnson was nominated by his colleagues from the Long Island Technology and Engineering Educators Association, and presented the award at the NYSTEEA awards ceremony on March 14, 2024.

“Mr. Johnson has made great strides since starting his career at Goshen High School just five yeas go,” NYSTEEA said in its announcement. “Currently, besides teaching robotics and woodworking, his schedule also includes many high-tech computer-based classes, some of which are part of the CTLE Pathway whereby students can earn as many as 11 college credits. The popularity of his program has grown to a point where Mr. Johnson often teaches an extra class each day as part of his schedule.”

In addition to his current course offerings, Johnson was recognized for being one of the key developers of STEM Day for Women.

“After gaining support from local industries and neighboring schools, this all day outdoor event provided an abundance of activities for girls to learn what STEM is all about, and the numerous opportunities it provides for them in the future,” the NYSTEEA said. “This exemplary program is still an annual event now taking place in a neighboring school.

“Beyond his busy class schedule, Dillon is always available to assist other teachers in his department’s open STEM Lab using the abundance of equipment there for school projects.”

After school, Johnson coaches the girls basketball team and Robotics Club, and has recently become involved in a new high-tech student-based club, e-Sports, by hosting fundraising events. The students involved are involved in competitions such as sports games Madden and NBA 2K.