GHS students bring the glam at senior prom

- Anastasia Manouvelos

West Hills Country Club /
| 13 Jun 2023 | 01:57
    L-R: Zoë Kryou, Colin Ahearn, Gabe Kaufman, Quentin Riley, Aliana Vanichpong-Barbosa, Naima Puertas, Jason Barnes, Sydney McSweeney, and Luke Albanese. ( Photos by Anastasia Manouvelos)
    Devin Guzman, Gabe Kaufman, Tanvir Singh, and Catherine Lienemann.
    Katelyn Smyth (l), and Anastasia Manouvelos.
    L-R: Jayden White, Jesus Mendez, Derek Schaff, and Adriano Soriano Alvarez.
    L-R: Madison Allan, Aliana Vanichpong-Barbosa, Zoë Kryou, Catherine Lienemann, Michelle Gukhman, Lindsay Keane, Mia Colangelo, Lauren Carroll, and Hannah Fruhling.