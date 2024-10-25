GHS student wins art competition

Goshen High School’s Stefany Vidals Hernandez has won the 2024/2025 Leonard Bus Sales “A Day in the Life of a School Bus” Art Competition and Scholarship. As the winner, Hernandez will receive a $1,000 scholarship and have her work on display in school transportation departments across the state. Leonard Bus Sales introduced this competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent of high school students in New York State.

The artwork will be professionally framed and presented to Hernandez along with the Goshen Central Schools Transportation Department.