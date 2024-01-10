GHS sport management students visit Madison Square Garden

Goshen High School teacher Danielle Linguanti accompanied the students in her Syracuse University Sport Management class to visit Madison Square Garden, an iconic arena synonymous with sports and entertainment, for a behind-the-scenes VIP tour. The school district recently shared photos of their visit.

”Students gained firsthand insights into the intricacies of sports management, witnessing the coordination required to host major events,” Linguanti said. “From Chase Bridge to media floor access, this immersive experience broadened their understanding of the dynamic world of sports and the execution of event management.”