GHS senior named ‘Commended Student’ by NMSC

Goshen High School senior Kiran Foster has been named a Commended Student as part of the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Foster will receive a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

NMSC says about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although Commended Students will not continue in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarships, they are placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).