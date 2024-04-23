GHS holds ‘touch a truck’ event

On April 14, Goshen High School’s LEO Club put together a “Touch a Truck” event for area youth to get a close-up look at a variety of emergency and profesional vehicles.

LEO stands for: Leadership, Experience and Opportunity. The club supports various community activities.

The Goshen Village Police Department had school resource officer Brandon Raab attend with his patrol car so that kids could see the ins and outs of the vehicle.

Attendees also got to explore a Goshen school bus, Roll-Off Joe’s dump truck, TAM Enterprises’ hydro excavator truck, a Dunkin’ delivery truck, a fire truck, and more.