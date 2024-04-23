x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

GHS holds ‘touch a truck’ event

Goshen. The event was put together by the GHS LEO Club.

Goshen /
| 23 Apr 2024 | 04:31
    SRO Brandon Raab’s patrol car.
    SRO Brandon Raab’s patrol car. ( Photo courtesy of the Goshen Village Police Department)
    The “Touch a Truck” event featured a variety of vehicles for kids to explore.
    The “Touch a Truck” event featured a variety of vehicles for kids to explore. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)

On April 14, Goshen High School’s LEO Club put together a “Touch a Truck” event for area youth to get a close-up look at a variety of emergency and profesional vehicles.

LEO stands for: Leadership, Experience and Opportunity. The club supports various community activities.

The Goshen Village Police Department had school resource officer Brandon Raab attend with his patrol car so that kids could see the ins and outs of the vehicle.

Attendees also got to explore a Goshen school bus, Roll-Off Joe’s dump truck, TAM Enterprises’ hydro excavator truck, a Dunkin’ delivery truck, a fire truck, and more.