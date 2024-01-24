GHS art students beat all-time records with wins at HV Scholastic Art Awards

Goshen High School art students earned eight Gold Key Awards, 15 Silver Key Awards, and 12 Honorable Mentions at the Hudson Valley Scholastic Art Awards, under the guidance of art teachers Chrissy Pahucki and Jennifer Cascino, the school district announced on January 18.

All Gold and Silver winners will be invited to SUNY New Paltz on Friday, Feb. 2, for an award ceremony and the display of their artwork at the college’s Fine Arts building.

“According to my records, that’s an all-time high for Gold and Silver Key Awards since the high school started participating in 2009,” said Chrissy Pahucki.

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running educational initiative supporting student achievement in the visual and literary arts. The program is the largest source of scholarships for creative teens, according to the school district.

Gold Key Award winners

Hannah Barhorst, grade 10, for “Feeding Doves,” and “Overgrowth,” both digital art.

Kaitlyn Baumgardt, grade 10, for her painting, “in my room.”

Ava Carroll, grade 10, for her photograph, “Polypore.”

Fiona Corrigan, grade 11, for her drawing/illustration titled, “Into the Woods.”

Katie Palau, grade 11, for “Girls Liberty,” digital art.

Aja Patel, grade 9, for the editorial cartoon, “What’s snow?,” sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation.

Riley Quattrini, grade 11, for the painting, “One Last Good Day.”

Silver Key Award winners

Hannah Barhorst, grade 10, for “Stroll in the Woods,” digital art and “Beneath a Tree,” digital art.

Kaitlyn Baumgardt, grade 10, for “Spiraled,” mixed media.

Ava Carroll, grade 10, for the editorial cartoon, “In Guns we Trust.”

Veronica Donohue, grade 12, for the painting, “Time Passes.”

Maryam Elbanna, grade 10, for the photograph, “The Beauty of the Pyramids.”

Duaa Fatima, grade 9, for “The steps to success,” in the drawing and illustration category.

Grey Hunter, grade 9, for Plein Air painting and the editorial cartoon, “The American Dream.”

Olivia Jiang, grade 9, for the drawing and illustration, “Mouse’s Eye View.”

Nikola Kusmierek, grade 10, for “New York City rats,” digital art.

Katie Palau, grade 11, for “Ethereal,” digital art.

Riley Quattrini, grade 11, for “Daydreamer,” in drawing and illustration.

Morgan Taylor, grade 11, for “Lake View,” in drawing and illustration.

Alana Torres, grade 12, for a self portrait painting.

Honorable mentions

Kaitlyn Baumgardt, grade 10, for the paintings, “sun god,” and “Grandma,” and “look forth to shine,” mixed media.

Fiona Corrigan, grade 11, for the painting, “Summer’s Over.”

Maryam Elbanna, grade 10, for “Pyramids of Giza,” photography.

Olivia Jiang, grade 9, for the editorial cartoon, “Boring. Next!”

Brynn Loyd, grade 9, for the editorial cartoon, “Plights of the polar bear.”

Katie Palau, grade 11, for “Six of Swords,” digital art.

Gianna Peters, grade 10, for “Toxicology Beverage Packaging Design,” digital art.

Riley Quattrini, grade 11, for the painting, “Minnewaska.”

Alana Torres, grade 12, for “Jeff Buckley,” drawing and illustration.

Stefany Vidals Hernandez, grade 11, for “Myself,” digital art.