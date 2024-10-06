Garnet Health to host free mammograms

Garnet Health is offering free breast screenings, including mammograms, to qualified individuals. The screenings will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Garnet Health Medical Center, 707 East Main Street, Middletown, and on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills, 68 Harris Bushville Road, Harris. These free events include a clinical breast exam, a mammogram, and breast health education.

Appointments are required and are open to women over the age of 50 who do not have health insurance and have not had a routine mammogram within the past year.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer, but when detected early, it can be treated successfully. Garnet Health says its 3D mammography technology can detect breast cancer 40% earlier and more accurately. If breast cancer is detected, Garnet Health has a team that will work with the patient to personalize a care plan for their needs and medical history.

“One in eight is a frightening statistic,” said Garnet Health Director of Community Relations Moira Mencher, who is coordinating the free breast screening events. “But with routine breast exams, regularly scheduled mammograms and proper health education, we can make great strides in creating better health outcomes.”

Appointments are limited and must be made by Oct. 19 for the Middletown event on Oct. 26, and by Oct. 23 for the Harris event on Oct. 30. To schedule an appointment, visit garnethealth.org/freemammograms.

To learn more about Garnet Health, visit garnethealth.org.