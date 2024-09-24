Garden prep workshops announced

Do you want to live more sustainably but don’t know where to start? Do you have a garden that needs nutrients and want to learn about composting? Orange Environment Inc. (OE), an environmental organization whose mission has been to promote sustainability in the Orange County region over the last 40 years, offers Practice Sustainable Living Workshops in permaculture education and training to help you with your gardening needs.

This fall, OE’s workshop schedule kicks off with “Composting for the Home Garden” and “Preparing Your Garden for the Following Season” on Sunday, October 13 from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery Café (114 Little York Road, Warwick) for a fee of $50.

Orange Environment welcomes certified permaculture instructor Chris Harrison to its team of workshop leaders. The first part of the workshop will focus on how to start composting and using compost “tea” to boost production results. For the rest of the session, he will focus on reducing weeds, restoring nutrients to boost soil life, and demonstrate how to establish new garden beds in the fall for success the following spring. This will include a demonstration on how to build a no-dig lasagna bed.

All participants must pre-register at orangeenvironment.square.site. by October 9. If you have any questions, contact orangeenvironment@gmail.com. For more information about Orange Environment go to orangeenvironment.com.