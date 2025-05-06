Fusco preserving railroad station

Middletown – Fusco Engineering & Land Surveying is leading a revitalization of the iconic New York, Ontario & Western Railway’s railroad station, preserving the building’s 130-year-old architectural accents and façade while modernizing and customizing it for use as a daycare center.

Fusco CEO Alfred A Fusco, Jr., P.E., who served as the City of Middletown’s commissioner of public works for 25 years, was instrumental in saving the once-abandoned building from demolition. He helped secure federal and state grants and historic preservation tax credits, and more recently has managed teams shoring up the structure in preparation for construction. The stabilization process included remediating asbestos, identifying historically significant aspects for preservation, hiring an architect and coordinating construction specifications and progress to ensure the building is to bid by April 30, 2026, as mandated by the grants. The entire project was advertised for bid on April 30, 2025.

“I am proud and gratified that the architectural marvel that is the O&W Train Station will live on for generations as a mighty symbol of Middletown’s history,” Fusco said, noting that his grandfather worked for O&W. “. . and it’s wonderful that O&W’s rebirth will help young lives prosper.” The Regional Economic Community Action Program, will operate a daycare center for 222 children.

The former railroad depot will feature 10 classrooms, an indoor multipurpose room and an outdoor age-appropriate playgrounds encompassing 7,200 square feet. The original O&W property was augmented through the purchase of an adjoining property that will be used for parking.

Fusco led extensive efforts to preserve the signature character of the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Work included cleansing, preserving and reusing original bricks, keeping the interior arches and woodwork and using ornamental wood designs in the building as stencils to craft modern replacements. Finials, long a recognizable feature on the roof, will be re-created out of copper. The historic clock at the main entrance, featuring the O&W logo, will be meticulously replicated. Elevators will be installed and RECAP classrooms will feature child-appropriate decorations and artwork.

The castle-like architectural marvel, long known as the O&W Station and as a symbol of Middletown’s vitality, was a 25,000-square-foot bustling transportation hub that fueled Middletown’s growth during an era when railroads were king. It was built on Low Avenue in the 1890s and thrived for decades until the railway went bankrupt in the 1950s. The stately depot became a nightclub and offices before falling into disrepair while being vacant for 30 years after a fire. The City of Middletown took ownership after taxes were unpaid and hired Fusco to vision its future.