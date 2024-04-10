Fundraiser to support booze-free graduation party

The All-Night Party Committee for Chester Academy’s Class of 2024 is holding a Musical Bingo Fundraiser on Sunday, April 14.

The committee is fundraising to provide a drug- and alcohol-free party on graduation night. Each participant has six opportunities to win a prize. There will be five bingo games and door prizes awarded throughout the event. In addition to prizes, there will be an assortment of tricky tray baskets for grabs when you purchase raffle tickets. Some basket items are gift cards to local eateries, beauty baskets, manicure gift cards, pet grooming, lawn service, car wash, movie passes, and a 30-minute photography session.

Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets are $50 per person, payable through Venmo @RobynBoardman1. Bingo will occur at the Knights of Columbus, 18 Hallock Drive, Washingtonville; doors open at 2 p.m., and music starts at 3 p.m. Any questions can be submitted to ca.anp2024@gmail.com.