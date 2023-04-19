Fundraiser. Awards honor community partners, raise aid

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster welcomed nearly 300 guests to The Kartrite Resort in Monticello for the not-for-profit organization’s annual Celebration of Charity and Caritas Awards Dinner. It was an evening of fellowship, inspiration, and recognition at Catholic Charities’ largest fundraising event of the year.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Caritas Awards to community-minded individuals and organizations who embody Catholic Charities’ mission to provide help and create hope. This year’s award recipients were Anderman Oil, The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, Mount Saint Mary College, and Dr. Walter Woodley, of The Institute for Family Health.

“We are incredibly grateful to have so many friends and colleagues join together in support of Catholic Charities and the people we serve,” said Thomas Larsen, Catholic Charities board member and Senior Vice President of Government and Public Relations for Mediacom Communications, who returned to the role of Master of Ceremonies and welcomed guests to the 17th annual event. “Outstanding community partners, like our Caritas Award honorees, help Catholic Charities fulfill a mission to provide help and create hope for our neighbors in need and embody the spirit of Caritas.”

The Celebration of Charity is Catholic Charities largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s event grossed more than $123,000. The much-needed funds stay local to support Catholic Charities programs in the community, including emergency food and shelter assistance and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery support.

“The mission to provide help and create hope is the reason I am so passionate about the work of this agency. I am grateful to our staff, volunteers, and everyone here tonight who supports our work so that those in need have hope for a brighter future,” Catholic Charities board chair, Tom Strahle said. “Together, we are making a difference.”

Catholic Charities provides assistance to the marginalized and vulnerable in Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties so they may improve their quality of life. Services include emergency food and shelter assistance, a continuum of support for those suffering from the disease of addiction, as well as prevention and education programs for youth and adults, case management, and immigration assistance.

The next Catholic Charities event – Golf for Charity – will be held Monday, September 18, at West Hills Country Club in Middletown. Sponsorship and foursome opportunities are available. To learn more, contact Kristin Jensen at kristin.jensen@cccsos.org or 845.294.5124, x1005.