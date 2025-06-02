Fund raising goal met

The Minisink Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced they reached their phase one fundraising goal for the Battle of Minisink Monument restoration.

The total raised as of Saturday, May 31, is $20,056, $56 more than the goal of $20,000

Chapter leaders thank the community for its outstanding support. They will soon be announcing their Phase 2 plan for restoring the monuments burial fence. It is the last remaining Colonial iron fence in the Village of Goshen.

The monument commemorates the Battle of Minisink Ford, the only major skirmish of the Revolutionary War fought in the Upper Delware River Valley, from July 19 to 22, 1779.

According to the Minisink Valley Historical Society, the battle was between Iroquois Nation members and white Loyalists under the command of Col. Joseph Brant, a Dartmouth-educated member of the Mohawk tribe, and a Colonial militia led by Lt. Col. Benjamin Tustin of Goshen and Major Samuel Meeker of Sussex County. They were joined by a militia from Warwick let by Col. John Hathorn. Brant’s troops managed to break through the Colonial defense after three days of fighting.

The commemoration ceremony for work on the monument will be held on Tuesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. on the 246th anniversary of the Battle of Minisink, at the monument. Attendees need to bring a chair.

Donations are accepted through PayPal or Venmo or mailed to Minisink DAR Chapter, P. O. Box 704, Goshen 10924.