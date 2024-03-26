’Frozen Kids’ dazzles audiences

Chester Elementary School presented two performances of Disney’s “Frozen Kids” on Wednesday, March 21st. The musical, featuring fifth-grade students, left the audience with iconic songs, such as “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, still ringing in their ears.

The beloved characters Elsa, Anna, Olaf and their friends told their story in song, against scenic backdrops and some surprise effects. Following the hit movie’s storyline in a condensed form, this cast of 85 students hit all the right notes for an entertaining production. A highlight was Samyra Germana, as Elsa, along with the Snow Chorus and company, performing the showstopper “Let It Go.”

Director, and music teacher, Rachel Scali said, “I am so proud of each and every student for being brave through the show process.” She feels the performances came from the heart and soul of the cast, and said it was hard to keep a dry eye, adding, “Magic happened on that stage!”

A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the Lori P. Horaz Fedor scholarship, which goes to a graduating senior with a passion for vocal music. Lori Horaz Fedor was the musical director at Goshen High School, and Rachel Scali’s vocal music teacher and mentor. Additional proceeds will help cover expenses for the Chester Academy Voice Ensemble to perform at Radio City Music Hall, as the opening act for the Rockettes at “The Christmas Spectacular.”