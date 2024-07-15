x
Friends of Hathorn to honor fallen Battle of Minisink soldiers

Warwick. The public is encouraged to attend at least one of the three planned events.

| 15 Jul 2024 | 03:55
    The Minisink Battle monument in Goshen.
The annual ceremonies honoring Warwick’s fallen soldiers and veterans of the Minisink Battle take place July 20 and 22. The Friends of Hathorn invite the community to attend one, to remember our local founding veterans: July 20 at Minisink Battleground Park in Sullivan County at 4 p.m.; July 22 at 11 a.m., at the Minisink monument/gravesite in Goshen, opposite 101 Main St.; and July 22 at 6:30 p.m., at the Hathorn gravesite at Warwick Cemetery, featuring a group reading of Hathorn’s “Battle of Minisink” report.

For more information about these events, visit hathornfriends.org and check the calendar at the bottom, or email hathornhouse@gmail.com.