‘Free Your Mind’ mental health awareness exhibit held in Middletown

More than 60 attendees took part in an exploration of mental health through storytelling, art, education and shared reflection at a Saturday, May 17 event co-chaired by Dr. Lernice Henry and Saalihah Akbar at the Middletown Thrall Library.

More than a traditional exhibit, Free Your Mind served as a space where vulnerability was embraced and resiliency was honored.

“[Free Your Mind] wasn’t just about awareness, it was about connection,” Henry said. “It was about seeing and honoring the mental health journeys of ourselves and others.”

The program featured three speakers: Dr. Naeema Burgess, who discussed what it means to free your mind, Dr. Cierra Osei-Buapim, who emphasized the role of self-care and Adrienne Willis-Connors, who addressed mental health in schools.

Each speaker’s segment was preceded by a video spotlighting testimonies, setting the tone for dialogue. Question and answer sessions followed each speaker and attendees enjoyed raffles and prizes.

Following the presentations, participants were invited into a multi-sensory experience curated to engage mind, body and spirit.

“Mental health is not a moment, it is a lifelong journey,” said Akbar. “We are proud to offer a space where healing begins and where community shows up for one another.”

The event was sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Gamma Eta Omega Chapter, under the leadership of President Rasheena Wilson.