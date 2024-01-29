Free tax-preparation service available to County residents

It’s that time of year again: tax time! To ease the burden, area organizations have banded together to offer free tax preparation help by IRS-certified tax counselors for eligible residents. This service is available from the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide Program in partnership with the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition, a group of local libraries, human service agencies, local government, businesses and faith-based organizations dedicated to promoting financial stability for individuals and families in the Hudson Valley.

A volunteer-run service, the program is designed for low- and moderate-income taxpayers. There are no age restrictions and AARP membership is not required.

To schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1 (United Way’s Hudson Valley Helpline) or 1-800-899-1479 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are available from February through mid-April.

Staffed by over 100 volunteers, there are 15 tax-preparation sites in Orange County, including Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Middletown, Monroe, Montgomery, Newburgh, New Windsor, Pine Bush, Port Jervis, Walden, Warwick, and Washingtonville.