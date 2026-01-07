Free acting workshop

A free Meisner Level 1 workshop will take place on Saturday Jan. 10, 2026 at the Fellowship Hall at The First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Good for anyone who is uncomfortable about public speaking, the workshop will cover the Modern Meisner Method of acting, the real “working” definition of acting, creating and managing your career, acting is a “Team Sport” and Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing (SLS). The class will be followed by a fun Q&A. The class will be taught by David Patrick Wilson who is trained by Seth Riggs.

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA.org) is a not-for-profit (501c3) corporation located in Goshen whose mission is to train and develop individuals as professionals for careers in, on and behind the scenes of film, TV, Stage and Performance Art. AFTSPA has been training local talent to fill the growing demand for skilled workers in this industry for more than a decade and is especially dedicated to assisting those individuals with their unique ‘challenges’ (handicaps, learning disabilities, etc.) to assist them in becoming an integral part of this worthwhile, burgeoning industry.

Call 845-820-8700 or log onto www.aftspa.org for more information.