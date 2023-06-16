x
"Keep the Music Going 2023 Concert Series"

Florida. Music series returns to village

Seward-Mapes Homestead Park /
| 16 Jun 2023 | 01:59
    Whiskey Crossing will perform at the Seward-Mapes Homestead Park on June 29, 2023.
The Village of Florida Chamber of Commerce announces the return of the “Keep the Music Going 2023 Concert Series” this summer.

The concerts will be held at the Seward-Mapes Homestead Park, located behind Rookies at 35 North Main St. in Florida from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, June 29, Whiskey Crossing will perform beginning at 6 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs and dancing shoes to enjoy the evening of high energy Country Blues/Country Rock music.

The series continues on July 27 with Rock Underground (featuring Identity Crisis, Neon Beige & Huge Cowbell) and will conclude on August 31 with Stereo Mike’s.

Local Girl Scout Troops 308 & 779 and Cub Scout Pack 44 will be hosting a Bake and Refreshment Sale at the June and July concerts. Additional information on the concert series can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.