Flags for Heroes tribute, ceremony

A Flags for Heroes presentation ceremony will be held on Sunday Oct. 26 at the Charles J. Everett Memorial beginning at 11 a.m. The flags will be on display through Nov. 14, 2025.

It’s not too late to sponsor a flag and honor a past or present personal hero - such as a friend, parent, child, pet, community leader, mentor, teacher, member of the military, police, fire, or other first responder - and receive a commemorative medallion with the hero’s name. Tribute donations must be postmarked by Oct. 24 and mailed to The Rotary Club of Goshen, P.O. Box 563, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

For the tribute application or more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/D7ArU.