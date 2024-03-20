First Presbyterian Church to hold ‘tastefully British’ dinner fundraiser

A “Tastefully British Fish & Chips Dinner” is coming to Goshen. On Friday, April 5 the First Presbyterian Church at 33 Park Place is hosting the popular dinner to raise funds for building affordable homes for hardworking, low income families. Proceeds from the dinner will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh.

Dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes fish (or chicken), fries, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 11 and under.

This is an eat-in or take-out event with advance sales only. Orders and payment must be received by April 1. Call the church office at 845-294-7991 to make a reservation and arrange for payment (in cash or by check).

According to the church, Presbyterians from the Mid-Hudson region have been involved in the work of Habitat Newburgh since its beginnings in 1999. In the past 25 years Presbyterians have sponsored the building of 11 homes.