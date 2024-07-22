Fire breaks out in Chester commercial building

On the morning on July 21, a fire broke out in a commercial building in the area of 39 Elkay Drive in Chester. According to the Sugar Loaf Engine Company, upon their arrival at the scene, the team found a working fire inside the building, soon upgrading the blaze to a second alarm fire. The crew was able to knock down the fire inside while mutual aid teams assisted with ventilation and suppressing “spot fires,” the fire company shared on Facebook.

According to the Sugar Loaf Fire Company, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mutual aid came from fire companies from Florida, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Washingtonville, Blooming Grove, Warwick, Woodbury, Monroe and the county, among several others.