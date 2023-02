The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program and Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition offers free tax preparation assistance to low to moderate income individuals, families and seniors.

Appointments can be made by calling United Way Help Line 211 or 1-800-899-1479, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday – Friday. If you do experience a wait time, you’re encouraged to use the option of leaving your name and phone number for a callback.