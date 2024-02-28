Fifth-grade class representatives express their voice, opinions

In its monthly newsletter, the Chester Union Free School District recently shared an initiative that encourages student involvement in school activities.

Fifth-grade class representatives at Chester Elementary School have the opportunity to voice their opinions and suggestions on behalf of their grade-level peers this year during monthly lunches. Students work together to plan what the end of their year is going to look like, including fifth-grade graduation and activities during the last week of school.

Students must be in good academic standing to participate, which motivates them to get good grades and have their voices heard.

Students work together to lead school-wide initiatives as well as provide input on fifth grade graduation and end-of-year activities. Representatives from CES, through their engagement in campaigns, not only learned the art of speech-writing and public speaking but also gained insights into the significance of advocating for others.

These students, positioned as leaders within their grade level and school, are committed to sustaining the CES culture of continuous growth while fostering a positive and welcoming school environment.

“You want someone who will have your voice heard and distribute ideas fairly,” said Emalie Baez, a fifth-grade class representative at CES.

Throughout the campaigning process students must show good sportsmanship, responsibility, respect, readiness and honesty.

Students who campaigned successfully and got selected as class representatives were able to organize the Human Rights March in December, which took place in honor of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Students hope to be able to organize a trip to the United Nations building in New York City, where the original Universal Declaration of Human Rights document is housed.

“We collaborate to work together to come up with different ideas to present to the School Board and other adults that will help us with our ideas,” said Arielle Thomas, a fifth-grade student representative.

“We look forward to seeing what these students and the fifth-grade class will take on this year,” said Mary Kate Boesch, principal of Chester Elementary School.