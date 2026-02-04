Field Guide to kick off county’s celebration of US’ 250th

As the United States prepares to celebrate its Semiquincentennial in 2026, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is recognizing Orange County’s pivotal role in the American Revolution with the release of the “Orange County 250 Field Guide.”

From the first shots fired at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, to General George Washington’s ceasefire order issued on April 19, 1783, from his headquarters in Newburgh, Orange County served as a central hub for logistics, defense, diplomacy, and battle throughout the conflict.

“Orange County was a central and integral location during the American Revolution, and our communities helped shape the nation’s path to independence,” Neuhaus said. “As we approach this historic milestone, this informative Field Guide will help residents, students, and visitors understand the extraordinary role our region played, and continues to play, in the American story. I encourage you to take the opportunity to learn some of the amazing history of our great County.”

The Ramapo Pass, the Hudson River fortifications around West Point, and the network of settlements along the Delaware River were key stages for critical events during the war, including the Battle of Fort Montgomery, the treason of Benedict Arnold, and the Newburgh Conspiracy.

Commemorative activities have already begun, starting with the Orangetown Resolutions in 2024, and will continue through a timeline of significant events, culminating with the anniversary of the British evacuation of New York State in November 2033.

“Every community in Orange County has important ties to the Revolutionary War period. Armies crossed through this area, set up camps, and supplied soldiers through local markets from the beginning to the end,” Orange County Historian Johanna Porr said.

To engage educators, historical societies, and the public, Orange County is releasing the “Semiquincentennial Orange County 250 Field Guide”. This resource provides a historical timeline, yearly themes, and highlights key local contributions to the national story, enabling the public to follow and participate in commemorative events.

Printed copies are available at the Office of the Orange County Historian, 101 Main St., Goshen. Residents are encouraged to call ahead at 845-360-6978 to confirm availability. A downloadable PDF is also available on the Orange County website on the Historian page.

As chair of the Orange County Semiquincentennial Commission, Porr will host stakeholder meetings at the historic 1841 Courthouse to support collaboration with local organizers. All meetings begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. on the first Friday of each month beginning Feb. 6 through Dec. 4.

To stay informed about upcoming events, special programs, and commemorative activities planned across the county in honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, residents are encouraged to follow Orange County Government on Facebook. Updates will be shared regularly as Orange County celebrates its role in the nation’s history.