Expanded DMV hours announced

The Orange County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced extended operating hours at its Goshen location to address the rising need for Enhanced and Real ID driver’s licenses. These expanded hours will offer residents greater access to services as they upgrade their identification to comply with federal and state regulations.

The Orange County DMV office at 255 Main Street, Goshen, will now operate under the following extended schedule for March 2025:

• Tuesday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (customers without appointments need to be in line by 6 p.m.)

• Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (customers without appointments need to be in line by 1 p.m.)

• Tuesday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (customers without appointments need to be in line by 6 p.m.)

According to the county, this change reflects the increasing number of residents seeking Enhanced and Real ID credentials; which, beginning May 7, 2025, are required for domestic air travel and entry to certain federal facilities under the REAL ID Act. To reduce wait times, appointments can be booked online at tinyurl.com/mrb9mvx6. Walk-ins will also be welcome during the extended hours, based on availability.

“We’re committed to making this process as convenient as possible for Orange County residents,” said Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew “Extending our hours ensures more people can secure their Enhanced or Real ID licenses without added stress.”

Residents are encouraged to prepare by visiting the DMV website (dmv.ny.gov) for necessary documents and the MV44 form.

You will need original documents; copies will not be accepted:

• Birth certificate, US passport, or lawful status

• Social Security card, W2 or 1099 form

• Proof of any name change such as marriage certificate of divorce decree

• Current driver’s license or non-driver ID

• Two proofs of residency, such as a bank statement, pay stub, utility bill or credit card statement

For additional details or to schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/mrb9mvx6 or contact the Orange County DMV at 845-615-3960.