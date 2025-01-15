Erie Street property transfer passes

On January 14, Goshen Central School District residents voted 578 to 15, a 97% passing rate, to transfer the parcel of land on the corner of Erie Street and Webster Avenue to the Village of Goshen. The transfer will allow the village to take over the property and improve the existing park on Erie Street. Improvements eyed by the village include adding new equipment and basketball courts, a multi-purpose athletic field, park pavilion with bathroom facilities, improved and new lighting, and more. The improvements

“The district appreciates the community’s support of the transfer, which we believe will greatly benefit an important neighborhood area the community already values,” said Goshen Central School District Superintendent Dr. Kurtis Kotes. “We are excited to see the positive impact that a revitalized park will have on our families and community.”