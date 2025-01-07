Erie Street property referendum set for Jan. 14

A Jan. 14 referendum will give residents within Goshen Central School District an opportunity to decide the fate of a district-owned parcel of land at the corner of Erie Street and Webster Avenue.

The land in question is comprised of two acres where Erie Street Park is located. The district owns the park property and the left-side field that runs along Webster Avenue. The Village owns the smaller field adjacent to the park’s right that is mainly used as a community soccer field. After seeking input from residents regarding the potential transfer of district-owned property to the village of Goshen, the school district has decided to put the matter up for a vote.

The referendum will ask residents to approve the transfer of school district-owned property to the village.

“A public referendum vote entitles all members of a municipality or a district to have a say in budgetary or capital matters,” said Goshen Central School District Superintendent Dr. Kurtis Kotes. “The potential transfer of the Erie Street property from the district to the Village of Goshen would be a transfer of capital assets. It is important that all community members take seriously their right to have a voice in this process and exercise their right to vote.”

The school district explained that, up until the early 1990s, the Erie Street property was owned entirely by the district. Around that time, the Village acquired a portion of the lot and would now like to acquire the remaining parcel. During a GCSD Board of Education meeting in September, Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell said that the Village and Town would like to acquire full ownership to create “a new and improved public park,” citing up to half a million dollars in improvements, including new equipment and basketball courts, a multi-purpose athletic field, park pavilion with bathroom facilities, improved and new lighting, and more.

Regarding selling off the property (rather than transferring it to the village), the school district explained that, if the district listed the property for sale, it would be unable to control how the land is developed under private ownership. But because the Village has shared its intent to improve the existing public park, district officials prefer to transfer ownership to them, if approved by the community. The Village would cover any costs associated with a public referendum; however, it would not pay for property ownership.

The Erie Street Property Transfer vote will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Board of Education Administration Building, located at 227 Main St. in Goshen.